Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Europe's top 30 clubs earn as much as other 682 - UEFA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 04:31 IST
Soccer-Europe's top 30 clubs earn as much as other 682 - UEFA

Thirty of Europe's top-flight clubs earned almost as much revenue as the other 682 combined in 2018 as the riches generated by the sport continued to be concentrated in the hands of a few, according to a UEFA report published on Thursday.

European soccer's ruling body said in its annual Club Footballing Landscape report that the 712 top-flight clubs in Europe's 55 leagues earned a record 21 billion euros of combined income in the 2018 financial year, a 20 percent increase on the year before. However, UEFA said the proportion of this generated by Europe's five biggest leagues -- England, Germany, Spain, France and Italy -- reached a record high of 75 percent with 49 percent going to only 30 clubs.

Meanwhile, revenue growth was three times higher among the biggest 30 clubs than the rest, indicating that the gap is continuing to grow. "The report highlights a number of threats to continued European football stability and success," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in his introduction.

"These include the risks of globalisation-fuelled revenue polarisation, of a fragmenting media landscape, and of cases of overdependence on transfer activity revenue." The report also warned that, on the back of television-driven profits, wages had risen by 9.4 percent, or 1.2 billion euros -- more than the increase in revenue. La Liga clubs were responsible for 332 million euros of the increase.

Wages now eat up 64 percent of clubs' revenue, which the report said was "more than in any other industry" and 35 clubs have wage bills of 100 million euros or more. "UEFA will monitor this trend carefully, as another year of strong wage growth in 2019 could further eat into operating profits," said the report.

Transfers are not included in the revenue figures, as they are reported separately as profits on the sale of assets, although many clubs depend on them for income. UEFA said clubs reported a gross income of 6 billion euros from transfers, a 25 percent increase.

It singled out Portugal, France and Belgium as countries where clubs had become dependent on transfer earnings, which in all cases were equivalent to 50 percent or more of revenue. "Talent-exporting clubs have naturally become more dependent on transfer activity to cover their players' wages and other operating costs. Such over over-dependency may potentially result in risks," it warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Poor air could hit players hard in long matches at Australian Open - Evert

Tennis great Chris Evert said player health is a serious concern heading into this years Australian Open where poor air quality could hit competitors hard in longer matches amid the devastating bushfires that have engulfed the country.With ...

Egypt arrests 4 in raid on Turkish news agency

Istanbul, Jan 16 AFP Egypt arrested four employees of Turkish state news agency Anadolu on Wednesday after a raid on its Cairo office at a time of rising tensions between the regional rivals, the agency said. Following the raid on Tuesday, ...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would help acquit his fellow Republican at a...

UPDATE 1-Britain to commit 2 bln pounds to new Northern Irish government

The British government said on Wednesday it will provide 2 billion pounds 2.6 billion to support the newly restored Northern Ireland government.The UK Government will provide a 2 billion pound injection of financial support to the new North...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020