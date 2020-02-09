Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-NZ's rest policy is affecting international careers - Brown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 08:43 IST
Rugby-NZ's rest policy is affecting international careers - Brown

New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) controversial player management policy could be costing fringe All Blacks their international careers, according to Otago Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown. The policy, which manages the All Blacks playing minutes in the opening weeks of Super Rugby and ensures they are given at least two weeks off during the competition, has been heavily criticised in recent years.

Critics have said the lack of All Blacks in Super Rugby was contributing to a fall off in crowd numbers and viewing figures and that the policy showed NZR was downgrading the competition. Brown, a former All Blacks flyhalf who is also the assistant coach for the Japanese national team, however, said the one-size-fits-all policy hampered those players on the fringes.

"It's always been the sort of Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Kieran Read plan, where they need to give those guys all a rest," Brown told New Zealand's Newstalk ZB on Sunday. "To keep it all even they make it mandatory to rest every All Black. "(But) I think in the past it's actually cost a few players their All Black careers.

"If you look at the Highlanders, guys like (former players) Malakai Fekitoa, Waisake Naholo, Elliot Dixon, those sort of guys who actually didn't get a lot of time for the All Blacks, those guys getting rested as well didn't allow them to prepare for Super Rugby. "And then their Super Rugby form actually cost them their All Blacks spot."

Typically most All Blacks are involved in a 10-month season that starts with Super Rugby in early-mid February and ends following their tour of Europe that wraps up around early December. Super Rugby made its earliest start in its 25-year history this year, although most All Blacks also finished a month earlier than usual in 2019 with the World Cup ending on Nov. 3.

Super Rugby teams start pre-season training in November with international players joining the sides in late January and Brown said that it often affected their early season fitness, which allowed other players to surpass them. "The guys who actually need the training and the fitness and the game time, they've got to get out there and play and try and hold on to their All Black positions," he said.

"There's so many good rugby players who did get quality pre-season time in (like) Sevu Reece. He came over the top of Waisake Naholo last year because of that," he added in reference to Reece supplanting Naholo in the All Blacks. "I think it's got to be a case by case and we've got to have our top players preparing to play Super Rugby."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden's Duplantis breaks world pole vault record

Paris, Feb 9 AFP Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland. Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last years world championships in Doha, cleared the bar on Saturd...

Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Twins were very ...

Hintz's OT goal lifts Stars past Blues

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Jamie Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 def...

Coyle scores twice as Bruins extend dominance of Coyotes

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020