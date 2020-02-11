Left Menu
Bucks' Antetokounmpo announces son's birth, sits out game

  Reuters
  • |
  Milwaukee
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 07:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-02-2020 07:11 IST
Bucks' Antetokounmpo announces son's birth, sits out game
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo proudly announced the birth of his first child -- Liam Charles Antetokounmpo -- on Monday, a perfect excuse for not being able to play that night's game against the Sacramento Kings. "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house," the NBA's reigning MVP posted on Twitter on Monday, covering his baby boy's real face with an animated version.

The Bucks listed that Antetokounmpo was out for personal reasons, and coach Mike Budenholzer offered little reaction, saying, "We're excited for him," before adding in jest, "I have no comment just in case it's a false Twitter account." Antetokounmpo's girlfriend, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, spread the news in October that the family would have a new addition, announcing on Instagram, "BABY FR34K COMING SOON."

Before the announcement of the baby's arrival Monday, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry said, "I have no information on the whereabouts of Baby Freak or when Baby Freak is going to be here, but I know from the entire Bucks organization, we're hoping for nothing but a healthy and happy mother and baby. And hopefully a future Buck." Averaging 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season, Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to an NBA-best 45-7 record heading into Monday's game.

