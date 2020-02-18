Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's Rubgy team win Laureus World Team of the Year

2019 Rugby World Cup team South Africa on Monday (local time) won the Laureus World Team of the Year award.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 08:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 08:13 IST
South Africa's Rubgy team win Laureus World Team of the Year
South Africa's Siya Kolisi with the Rugby World Cup trophy. Image Credit: ANI

2019 Rugby World Cup team South Africa on Monday (local time) won the Laureus World Team of the Year award. The memory of Siya Kolisi, South Africa's historic first black Test rugby captain, lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in Yokohama, was an iconic moment in sport and.

The team's victory united communities back in South Africa and was proof of sport's ability to change the world. In the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability category, Oksana Masters, born with limb impairments caused by radiation from Chernobyl, and adopted by an American single parent, was recognised by the Laureus World Sports Academy for an outstanding year in 2019.

She won five gold medals and a silver at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships, plus the cross-country overall World Cup title. She also won silver medals in the road race and time trial H5 at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships.

Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim won the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award. Chloe won gold medals in the World Championship halfpipe and X Games Superpipe. She is now a double Laureus Award winner after her Action Sportsperson win in 2019.

America's Simone Biles continued to push the boundaries of the sport of gymnastics. At the World Championships, the 22-year-old won five gold medals, including a record fifth all-around world title and helped USA win a fifth straight team medal. In Berlin, she confirmed her place in the history of Laureus, winning her third coveted Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in four years.

For the 2020 Laureus World Comeback of the Year, the number 276 will be a constant reminder of the resilience, courage and dedication it takes to return from the toughest setbacks. Travelling at 276km per hour, F3 driver Germany's Sophia Florsch lost control of her car at the Macau circuit, crashing through safety barriers and leaving her with a spinal fracture which required an 11-hour surgery and months of rehabilitation.

In November 2019, a year on from her accident, 18-year-old Sophia was back in the cockpit, racing once again in the Macau Grand Prix. The full list of winners is:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Laureus World Team of the Year: South Africa Men's Rugby Team Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Egan Bernal

Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Sophia Florsch Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Oksana Masters

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim Laureus Best Sporting Moment: 'Carried on the shoulders of a nation' - Sachin Tendulkar

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Spanish Basketball Federation

Laureus Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Former TMC MP Tapas Pal passes away

Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away following a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was 61. Pal breathed his last in a Mumbai-based private hospital.Born on September 28, 1958, Tapas started his c...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.The economic fallout from the...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government should make an all-out effort to cushion the economic impact from Chinas coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing. The government shouldnt quibbl...

Hnry awards launched to recognize creative talent, freelancers

Award-winning FinTech company Hnry has announced the launch of an annual award aimed at New Zealands freelance and creative community, with 25,000 prize money up for grabs.Coinciding with World Creativity and Innovation Day on the 21st Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020