Left Menu
Development News Edition

N. Korea to cancel April marathon over coronavirus fears -tour company

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:59 IST
N. Korea to cancel April marathon over coronavirus fears -tour company
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@werunpy)

North Korea has called off its Pyongyang Marathon scheduled for April after imposing a border lockdown and travel curbs to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, a Western tour company said on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had no indications of the virus has spread to North Korea after South Korean media suggested a cover-up of cases and deaths by authorities in Pyongyang. In an online statement, Young Pioneer Tours said, "We have received confirmation from our travel partners in North Korea that the Pyongyang Marathon held in April has been canceled due to the current borders of the DPRK being closed."

The initials are an abbreviation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name. But Pyongyang's Autumn Marathon set for September is still scheduled to go ahead, added the company, which is one of several foreign operators that run tours to North Korea.

Despite a ban on foreign tourism over the virus, the isolated nation has announced plans to stage its "Mass Games", featuring thousands of dancers, gymnasts, and singers, as soon as August, tour companies have said. Among its precautions, North Korea has set up month-long quarantines and sent aid workers to its border with China, which has suffered 2,236 deaths and more than 75,400 infections from the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Urged PM to start construction of Ram Temple at the earliest: Chairman Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, on Friday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. We met him and requested him to s...

Kyrgyzstan halts issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals

Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals because of the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, Kyrgyz news agency Akipress quoted deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov as saying on Friday.Chin...

UPDATE 2-Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers delayed on Friday the restart of plants in China near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, complying with authorities directives, but raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could hit global car productio...

China denies delay in granting permission to special Indian flight to Wuhan

China on Friday denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, saying the concerned departments of both the countries were in tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020