Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juve fans free to travel to France despite Coronavirus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:22 IST
Juve fans free to travel to France despite Coronavirus fears

Milan, Feb 25 (AFP) Juventus fans have been given the all clear to travel to France for a midweek Champions League clash against Lyon despite the spread of Coronavirus in Italy, the Italian club confirmed. Upcoming matches in Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the highly-contagious virus which on Tuesday spread to Tuscany and Sicily in the south of the country.

Napoli's Champions League last 16, first leg match against Barcelona in Naples on Tuesday will go ahead on front of supporters at the San Paolo Stadium. And French authorities and Lyon announced that "no special restrictions will be implemented for Juventus fans," the Turin club said in a statement.

"Fans following Juventus will be able to watch tomorrow's Champions League match at the Groupama Stadium without any problems." The number of confirmed infections in Italy has jumped to 283, with over 50 new cases reported since Monday, with seven people having died after contracting the virus.

Eleven towns -- 10 in Lombardy and one in neighbouring Veneto -- are under lockdown, with some 50,000 residents prohibited from leaving. Two women's Euro League basketball games which had been due to take place on Wednesday in Italy have now been pushed back to Thursday and will now be played in neighbouring Slovenia.

The matches between Italian club Reyer Venezia and Latvian side TTT Riga; and Schio against Hungarian outfit Sopron Basket, had been due to be played in the Venezia region which has 38 reported cases of the virus. FIBA, the international basketball federation, said the matches will now be played one after the other in Ljubljana.

In football, Inter Milan's Europa League match with Ludogorets on Thursday will be played with no fans present. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora did not specify which Serie A matches at the weekend would be included in the ban.

There are six games in the regions hit, including the clash on Sunday evening between leader Juventus and third-place Inter. "Following the demands of the sports world and knowing that the ban on sporting events open to the public remains in force in six regions of northern Italy, we have agreed to the holding of matches behind closed doors," said Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"These are decisions that leagues have to make," continued Spadafora. "They tell me that the dates are tight, but the need is to safeguard health."

Several governments have announced additional measures for travellers arriving from Italy, in particular from the two northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Turin is situated in the northern Piedmont region where six cases have been confirmed. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Samsung mass-producing 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM at Pyeongtaek site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...

UPDATE 6-Italy's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises

Italys coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320, officials said.A tourist from Lombard...

WRAPUP 9-Coronavirus deepens Iran's isolation, tests Italy and South Korea

Irans coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside China, increasing its international isolation as countries as far apart as South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures to curb the epidemics global spread. Believe...

India, US express support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process

India and the US on Tuesday said they support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence and elimination of terror safe havens. The assertion in a joint statement came af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020