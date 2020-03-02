Left Menu
I have to bat 30 overs to score century against any team: Liton Das

After scoring a century against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh's Liton Das has said that he just needs thirty overs against any team to go past the century mark.

Bangladesh batsman Liton Das (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After scoring a century against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh's Liton Das has said that he just needs thirty overs against any team to go past the century mark. This knock enabled Bangladesh to score 321/6 in the allotted fifty overs, which is also the highest score of the team against Zimbabwe in an ODI.

Das played a knock of 126 runs and this resulted in Bangladesh's win in the first ODI by 169 runs. "I know I have to bat 30 overs to score a hundred, against any side. I wanted to bat normally during this period, take singles and utilise the bad balls. I was negative at the start as I was nervous, but when I got settled, I was batting better," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Liton as saying.

"When you are too high in confidence, you get into a mindset of trying to play a lot of shots. It becomes a problem. When you set yourself to play only a few shots, that I will only hit those I am really good at, and then take singles off the rest, it reduces the risk," he added. Das also revealed that Bangladesh's batting coach Neil McKenzie has told the batters in the side to look to build their innings and not go for big shots since the very start.

"McKenzie tells us not to play a dot ball. Our job with him is to ensure that we keep rotating the strike. Whatever you do in practice, will serve you in the field. If you get out in ten ways in the nets, then you can't expect to score a hundred. But if you are batting well in the nets, you can utilise in the match," Das said. Bangladesh will now take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI on March 3. (ANI)

