Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knicks host Pistons, hoping for wins, not drama

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 15:13 IST
Knicks host Pistons, hoping for wins, not drama
Image Credit: Twiter (@nyknicks)

Leon Rose's first week as the president of the New York Knicks featured the best win of the season, which was all but overshadowed by a controversy involving superfan Spike Lee, and then two losses where chants of "Sell the Team" were drowned out by loud music in the final minutes on at least one occasion. The Knicks hope the second week of Rose's tenure is less eventful, and it starts Sunday night when they host the Detroit Pistons.

On Feb. 4, two days before the trade deadline, the Knicks fired Steve Mills, who was unable to land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or any big name in free agency. Mills had put then-coach David Fizdale on notice 10 games into the season after a blowout loss to Cleveland on Nov. 10, and then fired him on Dec. 6, one day after a 37-point home loss to Denver.

Rose quickly became a favorite to become New York's president, and he officially took over on Monday. The former agent at Creative Artists Agency watched from his seat at center court as the Knicks pulled out a two-point win over the Houston Rockets, only to occur on the same night Lee was told by security to not use the employee entrance. A day after Lee said he was not attending any home games the rest of the season, the Knicks lost by eight to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

They followed that up Friday with a 23-point loss to Oklahoma City, when they were 4 of 24 from 3-point range and allowed at least 120 points for the 24th time this season. They also lost by 20-plus points for the 15th time, and loud music drowned out derisive chants at owner Jim Dolan, who watched the game from his baseline seat near New York's bench. "I don't think we took away much," New York interim coach Mike Miller said. "I think they got everything. From the way I saw it during the game, the first 10 minutes of the first quarter, I thought we were pretty solid and pretty locked in. From that point on, we had a lot of slippages."

When New York won four straight games in February, the finale was a 95-92 victory in Detroit. That loss for the Pistons is part of a stretch of 10 losses in 11 games. The team Andre Drummond the day after losing to New York. Seven of those 10 defeats have come by single digits, and on Saturday, the Pistons trailed by 22 before rallying, but ultimately losing 111-105 to the Utah Jazz because of a 5 1/2-minute span without a basket in the fourth quarter.

"We weren't aggressive enough in the first quarter, so maybe we will start trapping in the first part of the game or whatever it takes to get us going," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after his team fell behind by 11 after the first quarter Saturday. Christian Wood scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as he continues to capitalize on increased minutes in Detroit's starting frontcourt. He is averaging 23.1 points in seven games since the All-Star break while playing about 33 minutes per game. That compares with averaging 11.2 in his first 53 games when he played 19.1 minutes.

Detroit is 8-1 in the past nine meetings with New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

CRPF personnel kills self with service weapon

Hyderabad, Mar 8 PTI A CRPF constable, hailingfrom Nagpur in Maharashtra, on sentry duty here allegedlycommitted suicide by shooting himself with his service weaponin the early hours of Sunday, police saidAccording to police, Baban Vithal R...

Guj: Rs 13.8 lakh coins being carried without documents seized

Coins in denominations of Rs 5 and 10 and collectively worth Rs 13.80 lakh were seized from two persons who were carrying them in a car without valid documents in Gujarats Valsad city on Sunday, police said. During a routine check here in t...

Temples in Dubai cancel Holi celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Hindu temples in Bur Dubai have cancelled Holi celebrations and advised against throwing colours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a media report. This is in addition to other preventive measures such as reduction in prayer...

Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43 pm Dubai travelers reassured on screening procedures for COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020