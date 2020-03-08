Sports News Roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep; Campillo holds nerve on fifth playoff and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep

Kevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday night. Cedi Osman added 20 points, Tristan Thompson had nine points and 13 rebounds, and Matthew Dellavedova had seven points and 14 assists for Cleveland, which swept the season series against the Nuggets and ended a four-game skid.

Campillo holds nerve on fifth playoff hole to win Qatar Masters

Spaniard Jorge Campillo showcased a putting masterclass to beat Scotland's David Drysdale in a two-way playoff on the fifth extra hole to win the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Campillo looked on course for a two-stroke victory on the final day at the Education City Golf Course but a wayward tee shot on the par-four 17th gave him a double bogey that meant he finished tied on 13-under overall.

Japan's sumo wrestlers face off for spring tournament in front of empty seats

Japan's sumo wrestlers faced off for the spring grand tournament on Sunday in front of empty seats in Osaka, western Japan, with fans asked to stay away to help limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku said it would be difficult for wrestlers to prepare mentally for the tournament without spectators but that they would nevertheless compete to the utmost of their ability during matches.

Ice hockey: Women's world championship canceled over coronavirus outbreak

The women's world ice hockey championship set for this month in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Saturday. "Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the IIHF Council has agreed today to cancel the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, following a recommendation by public health experts," the IIHF said in a statement posted on Twitter.

NHL roundup: Lightning top Bruins in penalty-filled game

Andrei Vasilevskiy held on with 35 saves throughout a tumultuous night as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Boston Bruins, 5-3, on Saturday. Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed, and Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also tallied as the Lightning won for just the third time in their last eight games.

Nikita Kucherov added an empty-netter. Paris-Nice gets underway amid coronavirus fears

The Paris-Nice stage race got underway under tight scrutiny amid coronavirus fears on Sunday as contact with the riders was kept to the bare minimum. Fans were not allowed near the team buses at the start of the 154-km stage around Plaisir, 30km west of Paris, and a maximum of two teams will be sharing hotels throughout the weeklong race.

Swimming: Sun's Australian coach Cotterell cuts ties with banned swimmer

Sun Yang's coach Denis Cotterell has cut ties with the Chinese Olympic champion following the swimmer's eight-year ban for doping, Australian media reported on Sunday. Cotterell told News Ltd media he would not back Sun's appeal to the Swiss federal court as he sought to overturn the decision by the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport last week.

Bahrain F1 race to be held without fans due to coronavirus

The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead on March 22 without fans due to the coronavirus crisis, a blow to the Gulf Arab state's important tourism sector. Bahrain, which is hosting the second round of the Formula One season at the Sakhir circuit outside Manama, has reported 83 cases of the virus, mostly linked to people who had traveled to Iran.

U.S. women's veterans praise new era of Andonovski

Little more than four months on the job, U.S. women's soccer head coach Vlatko Andonovski is earning high praise from team veterans, as the squad looks to build off the momentum of its fourth World Cup win and shake off the demons of an early exit at Rio 2016. Andonovski, who took over in late October from longtime coach Jill Ellis, has made a smooth transition into the head coaching role, players said on Saturday, a day ahead of their SheBelieves Cup game against Spain.

Spring training roundup: Sano homers in front of native Dominicans

Miguel Sano smacked a two-run homer in his home country as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Saturday at Santo Domingo in the first spring training game played in the Dominican Republic in 20 years. Sano lined a two-run shot over the fence in left-center in the third inning off Tigers, left-hander, Daniel Norris with fellow Dominican Nelson Cruz on base in front of an exuberant crowd at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. Sano also had an RBI single in the fifth inning while Cruz went 2 for 3.

