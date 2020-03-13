Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGA Tour calls off Players to begin season 'pause' 51

  • PTI
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 09:21 IST
PGA Tour calls off Players to begin season 'pause'

The US PGA Tour has changed course and called off The Players Championship after just one round, the first in a string of several weeks of cancelations because of the new coronavirus pandemic. "It is with regret that we are announcing the cancelation of The Players Championship," a Tour spokesman said in a statement on Thursday night, adding to a list of major US sporting events on hold because of the global outbreak.

The players were reportedly told via text that the event was being scrubbed due to a "rapidly changing situation." The tour also announced it was canceling the Valspar Championship, the WGC Match-Play, the Texas Open in San Antonio and the Corales Puntacana Resort Championship in the Dominican Republic in the coming weeks. The Valero Texas Open would have concluded on April 5, on the eve of the first practice round at Augusta National for the Masters which begins on April 8 and is still going ahead.

The tour had earlier decided to continue with the Players while barring fans, announcing the same plans for most tournaments in the coming weeks. But as concerns mounted over the burgeoning number of coronavirus cases in the United States, officials changed their minds.

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process," the spokesman said. "We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.

"But at this point -- and as the situation continues to rapidly change -- the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause." One player who might have mixed feelings about the news is Hideki Matsuyama of Japan who shot a sparkling 63 in his opening round. Fans were allowed to watch first-round play on Thursday but were then told they wouldn't be welcome on Friday or allowed to watch the weekend rounds.

The decision to scrap three weeks of play comes less than a day after the Tour said competitions would go head, but without the fans. Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said earlier Thursday that he spoke with US President Donald Trump as well as Florida state officials regarding the tour's future plans.

"The health and safety of our players, employees, partners, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the PGA Tour is our top priority," Monahan said. Taiwan's CT Pan was the first to withdraw from the Players on Thursday even before organizers pulled the plug.

He tweeted a dig at the event's coronavirus prevention measures that he later deleted. Pan confirmed he pulled out because of his concerns over the deadly illness. "I chose to withdraw from the Players Championship because my wife and I want to protect ourselves from the risk of exposure to the coronavirus," Pan tweeted. "We are fine and our families are fine.

"Our lifestyle is like a circus, traveling from one place to another. We believe this is a time to exercise caution by not playing this week." Matsuyama sank a 25-foot eagle putt on the ninth hole, the final hole he played, to become the ninth player to grab a share of the TPC Sawgrass course record. The Japanese star also made eight birdies against a lone bogey when he found the water at 16.

- Two-shot lead - ================= Matsuyama had a two-shot lead over South Korean Kim Si-woo, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English. Defending champion Rory McIlroy carded an even par 72.

Golfers teed off Thursday with fans in the gallery kept at a distance and banned from seeking autographs. "We are tracking and monitoring the health information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization in addition to the travel advisories provided by the US State Department," Monahan said.

"Both the White House and the Governor's office have been and are supportive of the precautionary measures we have taken to this point.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sparks historic market rout, global shutdown

Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread on Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 5,000 and infected sport, schools and society across the planet. The virus has affected all areas of life, s...

STL Academy Wins Asia Book of Records for a First-of-its-kind Largest Online Workshop on Optical Fibre Technology

HYDERABAD, India, March 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- STL Academy, an endeavour by STL NSE STRTECH, to create an ecosystem of optical fibre professionals, recently won the coveted Asia Book of Records for conducting F-Tech 2.0, the largest online ...

Parliament Schedule for Friday, March 13

LOK SABHA Bills for consideration and passing-The Aircraft Amendment Bill, 2020RAJYA SABHA-Private Members Legislative BusinessPTIDV DV...

Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with coronavirus outbreak

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking its intervention to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreakThe petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020