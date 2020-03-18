Left Menu
Nets: 4 players test positive for coronavirus

  Updated: 18-03-2020 03:51 IST
  Created: 18-03-2020 01:53 IST
Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for COVID-19, better knows as the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday. The Nets said one of the players has symptoms of the virus and the other three are asymptomatic.

"All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians," the team said. In their statement, the Nets said the organization is contacting recent opponents and others known to have had contact with the players and is working with state and local health officials.

Statewide, New York has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the nation with more than 1,500. More than half -- 814 -- of the cases are in New York City. "All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the Nets' statement read. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."

The Nets' final game before play was suspended last Wednesday was against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10.

