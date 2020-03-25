Left Menu
Stay at home to combat COVID-19: Suresh Raina

As the country is facing 21 days nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday urged the countrymen to stay at home and abide by the government guidelines 'strictly'.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

By Nitin Srivastava As the country is facing 21 days nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday urged the countrymen to stay at home and abide by the government guidelines 'strictly'.

"The government has taken the necessary step. It is our responsibility to follow it strictly. We really need to focus on what the goverment is asking us to do. Europe has been completely locked. Death reports are coming in big numbers. So the necessary step which our Prime Minister has taken is really good," Raina told ANI. His appeal to the citizens comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation. The cricketer said that all citizens have to behave humanly and should look after each other.

"It is the responsibility of one and all to look after each and every person. Many people do not know about the virus. Thanks to the lockdown, one thing is sure that the virus will not spread," the left-handed batsman added. According to the 33-year-old, people should stay at home and spend some time with family and friends.

"We are spending good time with family and staying home. My all family is at home and we can actually learn how to spend time with the family," said Raina. "Challenges will come but nothing is bigger than life. Life has not stopped for us. It has been just switched off for good's sake. Sometimes you have to switch off for positive things. When you switch on, then a lot of positive things happen. That's what I have learnt in my life as a sportsperson," he added.

Due to COVID-19, all the cricketing activities across the country are either postponed or stand cancelled. The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season has also been suspended till April 15. "As of now, I am not thinking anything for me. Important thing is that my family and friends should be safe. IPL is BCCI's decision. Right now the most important thing is to be safe and help others," Raina said.

Raina is of view that the 21 days lockdown will definitely help the country to cope up with this pandemic. "I would say be healthy, stay indoors with the family. There is nothing bigger than life. Every country is fighting with this virus. We Indians are also trying to combat the disease. See this lockdown would definitely help to reduce the number of cases and the way we are following the advisory I am sure in next 21 days there will be a huge impact on the virus if everyone behaves sensibly," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 562 cases of positive cases. So far, nine people have died of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

