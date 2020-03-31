Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South African run machine Conway cleared to play for New Zealand

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 09:41 IST
Cricket-South African run machine Conway cleared to play for New Zealand

South African-born batsman Devon Conway is set to make his international debut with New Zealand after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed his eligibility starting Aug. 28. Conway has also been granted an exceptional circumstance dispensation by the ICC, which means should he be selected for New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh starting on Aug. 12, he would be allowed to play tour matches before the deadline.

The tour is in serious doubt as international cricket remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. "There are mixed feelings at the moment," Conway told a news conference from his home in Wellington on Tuesday.

"Obviously, really happy to hear the news about my eligibility but then again with regards to what's happening throughout the world it just puts it in perspective." The left-handed batsman's first New Zealand cap remains a formality, given his impressive numbers across all formats since he first appeared for the Wellington Firebirds in the 2017-18 season.

The 28-year-old topped the scoring charts with 543 runs at an average of 67.87 as the Firebirds won the domestic Twenty20 title in January. He also finished top scorer with 701 runs in Wellington's charge to the 2019-20 Plunket Shield title. The standout performance was his unbeaten innings of 327 against Canterbury last October.

"I am pretty happy but I've just got to keep working hard and hopefully get an opportunity to break into that Black Caps team which has world class players, and it won't be easy," Conway added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks climb as factory activity rebounds, spurs hopes of recovery

China shares climbed on Tuesday after the country reported a better-than-expected industrial activity, spurring hopes that the worlds second-largest economy is starting to recover from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. At the midday b...

Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle

Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister said on Tuesday.From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and c...

Japan PM, deputy avoid joint meetings to cut coronavirus risk as lockdown pressure builds

Japans prime minister and his deputy wont attend meetings together to cut coronavirus risks as pressure for a lockdown builds, with domestic cases topping 2,000 and a minister saying the countrys containment strategy was stretched to the li...

Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study

Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources. According to the scientists, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020