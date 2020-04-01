Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Open tennis still set for Aug. 31 start: organizers

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:55 IST
US Open tennis still set for Aug. 31 start: organizers

US Open organizers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis Association said Wednesday in the wake of Wimbledon being cancelled. Even as indoor courts at the National Tennis center were being used as a makeshift coronavirus hospital facility, the US Tennis Association said it will monitor the pandemic and alter plans as needed.

"At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament," the USTA said in a statement. "The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies." New York remains the hardest-hit area in America, turning tennis courts into a hospital zone and the Louis Armstrong Stadium into a meal assembly area for patients, volunteers and area schoolkids.

The USTA is following the advice of health experts in making its next moves. "We also rely on the USTA's medical advisory group as well as governmental and security officials to ensure that we have the broadest understanding of this fluid situation," the USTA said.

"In all instances, all decisions made by the USTA regarding the US Open wil be made with the health and well-being of our players, fans and all others involved in the tournament." The US Open is now the next tournament on the schedule from August 31-September 13 on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts, with the French Open having been postponed to a September 20 start on the red clay in Paris. Wimbledon's grass courts made any notion of postponement a difficult one.

"We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawn and Tennis Club and the reasoning behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon championships," the USTA said. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Militants shoot dead 2 in Kulgam

Militants on Wednesday shot dead two civilians in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The militants opened firing on Ghulam Hassan Wagay and Sirajuddin Gorsi&#160; at their residences in Nandimarg area of Kulgam around 10....

Communalising coronavirus a shameful act, says Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that a section of media is giving the raging coronavirus crisis a communal angle, which is shameful. Speaking to ANI over phone Owaisi said, I condemn that Islam is being blam...

Nurse tests positive for coronavirus at pvt hospital in Mumbai

New admissions were stopped and Outpatient Department OPD was closed at the private-run Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after at least one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. A nurse working at the hospital alleged in a vid...

COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths near 50,000 - WHO

The head of the World Health Organization WHO voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.In the past 5 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020