Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babita Phogat urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to light diyas

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Sunday urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:31 IST
Babita Phogat urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to light diyas
Babita Phogat speaking to ANI on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Sunday urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed everyone to light a candle or diya at 9 pm for nine minutes at their respective home. I will take part in this with my whole family to support our Prime Minister and I appeal others to light a diya to show the world that India is united in this fight against coronavirus," Phogat told ANI.

In a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

KITU denounces IT/ITeS employees' 'retrenchment' in lockdown

The Karnataka State ITITeS Employees Union on Sunday alleged that some companies have started retrenchment and cut salaries of employees, going against the Centres directives. Though the Labour Ministry had in its March 20 advisory asked em...

Govt asks districts to ensure pharma units work seamlessly; 8 Malaysians caught trying to leave India

The government on Sunday directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines, while the education minister said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on April 14 af...

Raipur residents decorate terrace, balconies with lamps

Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur wore a festive look at 9 pm on Sunday with people in most parts of the city decorating terraceand balconies of their house with earthen lamps while fireworks lit up the evening sky. Responding to the appeal by P...

Railways develops low-cost ventilator 'Jeevan', seeks ICMR approval

The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan, at its Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory that could save thousands of lives at a time the country is grappling with a shortage of the medical equipment in its fight against corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020