Babita Phogat urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to light diyas
Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Sunday urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:31 IST
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed everyone to light a candle or diya at 9 pm for nine minutes at their respective home. I will take part in this with my whole family to support our Prime Minister and I appeal others to light a diya to show the world that India is united in this fight against coronavirus," Phogat told ANI.
In a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19. (ANI)
