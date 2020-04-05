Report: French PG Maledon to enter NBA draft

Point guard Theo Maledon of France, who is ranked No. 15 in ESPN's Top 100, will enter the 2020 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Sunday. He has submitted the required paperwork to the league office.

Maledon, 18, plays for French team AVSEL, owned by Tony Parker, which plays in the EuroLeague. On the season, he averaged 7.1 points in 17 minutes per game. The team was 21-4 and tied for first place in France when the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am at my parents' house in Lyon right now," Maledon told ESPN. "It has been very difficult being away from practice, games, and my teammates. I am trying to make the most of it, but not having real basketball is very difficult. Once the situation is better and I am allowed to come to the U.S., I will train there." --Field Level Media

