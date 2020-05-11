Global Dream Day inspires every one of us to dream

Inspiring everyone to dream, BUCKiTDREAM has organised the world-first dream event 'Global Dream Day on May 11. By simply downloading BUCKiTDREAM from the Apple or Google app store, one can create and share dreams - and follow other dreamers using the hashtag #globaldreamday.

The newly created 'Global DreamDay' is the brainchild of Tim Carroll, the founder, and CEO of BUCKiTDREAM. "At a time when everyone in the world is impacted by Covid-19, we need to be inspired, to believe, and be motivated to get to the other side and focus on fulfilling our dreams," said Carroll.

"'Global Dream Day' is all about motivating 100 Million people around the world to start dreaming big - with the intention of creating inspiring dreams on the BUCKiTDREAM app. You now can live with your dreams every day and create this bubble of pure aspiration and life purpose to chase your dreams" added Carroll. The BUCKiTDREAM app is the world's first dream application launched by Sir Richard Branson and Ellen DeGeneres and it has the ability to intelligently match listed dreams to curated bucket lists.

Using the app, one can also share dreams with friends and family on social networking sites and connect with the dreams of fellow users. Legendary cricketer Matt Hayden, a co-founder of BUCKiTDREAM, said that dreaming was the key to his illustrious cricket career spanning over two decades.

"Dreaming opens the mind gate, converting the impossible to possible; a true connection to the unknown and essential for my life's success. I dreamt often about playing cricket for Australia, making my first double-hundred on the famous soils of Madras Cricket Club and getting my chance to play in the inaugural IPL for the Chennai Super Kings," said Hayden "Everyone of us can dream, and the BUCKiTDREAM app allows us all to dream big. Dreaming allows us to inspire to be better to accomplish our goals. Dreams can be about education, getting a job, playing cricket for India or travelling the world. I think Global Dream Day can be truly inspirational for India's youth to join in a world event. We all can be connected through our dreams" the cricketer added.

Many influential Indian thought leaders including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas have proven to be inspired by their dreams. Jonas once shared words of wisdom told to her by her late father Ashok Chopra.

"Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling...Something my dad used to say to me. We are capable of so much. Dream big," the actor said. Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo ranked among the world's 100 most powerful women said "I grew up with a mother who said, 'I'll arrange a marriage for you at 18,' but she also said that we could achieve anything we put our minds to an encourage us to dream."

Musician AR Rahman who is the first Indian music composer to win the Oscar award had also once spoken about the dreams. "I never exert pressure on my children: I encourage [them] to pursue their dreams," he said.

Carroll noted that there are already millions of dreams featured on the BUCKiTDREAM app. The company anticipates that 70 Million people from India will travel the world by 2035 with the top 10 international destinations including - Singapore, UAE, Maldives, Australia, Switzerland, Mauritius, Thailand, France, the UK, and USA.(ANI)