Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revised missile pact with U.S. to facilitate S.Korean spy satellite

South Korea and the United States have agreed to revise their joint missile guidelines to facilitate South Korea's plans to build a spy satellite by easing rules on rocket propellants, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said on Tuesday. Under the current guidelines, last amended in 2017, South Korea cannot build rockets using solid-fuel engines, posing a setback for its plans to develop a military spy satellite by the late 2020s.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:33 IST
Revised missile pact with U.S. to facilitate S.Korean spy satellite
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea and the United States have agreed to revise their joint missile guidelines to facilitate South Korea's plans to build a spy satellite by easing rules on rocket propellants, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said on Tuesday.

Under the current guidelines, last amended in 2017, South Korea cannot build rockets using solid-fuel engines, posing a setback for its plans to develop a military spy satellite by the late 2020s. The change in the propellant rules took effect on Tuesday, Kim said at a briefing in Seoul.

"This revision would allow us to have an unblinking eye that monitors the Korean peninsula 24/7," he said. "If we fire low-altitude launch vehicles based on our own solid fuel propellant as planned, it would dramatically improve our military's reconnaissance capabilities."

South Korea had initially sought to produce five of its own reconnaissance satellites this year to better monitor North Korea's activities but the project has been repeatedly delayed largely because of technological difficulties and government changes. South Korea operates several earth-imaging satellites but has relied heavily on U.S. intelligence to monitor North Korea's military movements.

Last week, South Korea became the 10th country to launch a military communications satellite but it was conducted by U.S. private operator SpaceX. Kim also said Seoul is also ready to discuss another revision to raise the range of its missiles which are currently capped at 800 km (497 miles).

In 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to scrap a 500 kg (1,102 pounds) warhead weight limit on South Korea's missiles.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Enfield launches 'Service on Wheels' initiative amid COVID-19 pandemic

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday said it has rolled out a doorstep service facility Service on Wheels for its customers in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the initiative, the company has deployed&#160;800 units&...

Yatra.com aims to become digital services platform

Online travel company Yatra.com on Tuesday said it is looking at becoming a digital services platform from being just a travel services firm, and is working in that direction. Outlining the companys strategy going forward, Yatra.com co-foun...

Joker 2: Will Joaquin Phoenix return as director or Arthur? Movie to be naturalistic, psychological

Joker 2 is a highly anticipated movie and fans want to know more about it. The huge success of the first movie titled Joker augmented the demand for one more movie among fans. Read further to get some latest updates related to the imminent ...

In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an all you can fly pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. At leas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020