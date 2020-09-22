Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adosphere Upskills 1.20 Lakh Gujarat Government Teachers Through Workplace from Facebook

Adosphere aims to achieve 100% coverage by on-boarding all 2.5 lakh government teachers of Gujarat within the next two years. Adosphere has leveraged Workplace from Facebook, an online communication and collaboration platform, to train and help in capacity building for teachers in public schools across rural and urban areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:20 IST
Adosphere Upskills 1.20 Lakh Gujarat Government Teachers Through Workplace from Facebook
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India • For over a year, Adosphere has reached out to the Government teachers of Gujarat and bridged the urban-rural divide to aid knowledge sharing and training • Over 70 percent of all teachers were on-boarded from rural areas Adosphere, a leading digital transformation expert announced the successful execution of a groundbreaking community and collaboration building project for training and curriculum support through Workplace from Facebook for over 1.2 lakh government teachers of Gujarat. The project has facilitated online collaboration and training for teachers across Gujarat, helping local students continue their studies despite disruptions from Covid-19. Adosphere aims to achieve 100% coverage by on-boarding all 2.5 lakh government teachers of Gujarat within the next two years.

Adosphere has leveraged Workplace from Facebook, online communication and collaboration platform, to train and help in capacity building for teachers in public schools across rural and urban areas. Workplace uses familiar Facebook features like chat, video calls, posts, and groups to connect everyone in a team, school, or business. The workplace has enabled the teachers to collaborate digitally, share knowledge, and build an online community. The technology has helped them stay connected and maintain education continuity despite the pandemic. With nearly 70% of the teachers on-boarded on the platform, this initiative is one of the biggest deployment of technology in education in rural India.

Some of the social collaborations enabled include real-time, two-way knowledge transfer between rural to urban areas. Teachers from remote villages shared innovative ideas, learnings, and case studies with the teachers in larger towns, thereby facilitating the best use of limited resources for improving education delivery for teachers. Adosphere is also exploring similar synergies for digital innovation with multiple state government organizations. "The teacher community is hugely proactive in embracing new technologies and that is the reason for huge engagement and organic growth on the digital platform," said Mr. Abhijit Sonagara, Founder, Adosphere. He added, "As digital community builders and change-makers, we want to help transform the education delivery ecosystem, one that will have an exponential impact on democratization of teachers training and capacity building in the years to come. This project is a role model for showcasing the power of digital interventions to connect, educate, train upskill & reskill and spread awareness through community building and collaboration platforms such as Workplace from Facebook." Ernesto Tey, Global Director, Ecosystem and Partnerships, Workplace from Facebook added, "At Workplace, we believe work is better when people are closer, teamwork is faster and culture is stronger. The workplace is a powerful digital platform that reduces communication gaps and enables transparency – all of which are increasingly important in our post-pandemic, disparate working world. We're proud to serve the teachers of Gujarat and look forward to connecting their entire workforce soon." Asif Sawant, State MIS, Department of Education, Gujarat Government, said, "Empowering Teachers through the workplace and digital technologies can enhance learning experiences and with a wider reach of the platform, organizations such as UNICEF and Disaster Management can easily reach out to provide training to the teachers." The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office launched a video on their official Instagram handle that highlighted the successful intervention of the Workplace from Facebook which was facilitated by Adosphere. Below are the links to videos: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEvLECTDUye/ https://youtu.be/xrI-A8Lipio About Adosphere Adosphere is a digital and social transformation company operating out of Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. It provides complete and 360-degree digital solutions to governments, businesses, and institutions for building and managing digitally-enabled collaborative communities. Leveraging its experience in digital transformation, Adosphere offers well-calculated and RoI driven digital strategies to its clients. Adosphere has catered to the world's biggest brands and successfully led over 1000 campaigns for over 50 different brands across diverse sectors.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM to chair COVID review meeting with CMs of seven high-burden states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven high-burden states on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation. These states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnatak...

We expected Cong to oppose such ‘unruly’ behaviour by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

We expected Cong to oppose such unruly behaviour by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

Pawar to fast for a day in solidarity with 8 suspended MPs

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is observing a day-long fast on Tueaday to protest the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members of the Upper House. The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their misbehavior wi...

Mi Power Bank 3i with 18W fast charging launched; price starts at Rs 899

Xiaomi today launched the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i and 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i in India. The new Mi Power Bank 3i comes with smart power management, dual input ports and supports 18W fast-charging.The 10000mAhMi Power Bank 3i is availabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020