Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, comes after the launch of a Mars probe earlier this year by the UAE, an oil-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula. "It will be an Emirati-made lunar rover that will land on the surface of the moon in 2024 in areas that have not been explored previously by human missions,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:33 IST
United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, comes after the launch of a Mars probe earlier this year by the UAE, an oil-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

"It will be an Emirati-made lunar rover that will land on the surface of the moon in 2024 in areas that have not been explored previously by human missions," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter. He did not elaborate on the location that the UAE planned to explore, nor how they would launch the rover into space. Sheikh Mohammed said the rover would be named "Rashid," the same name of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation on the Earth to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the US, the Soviet Union and China. India has tried and failed to land a spacecraft, as has Israel and Japan. In July, the UAE's Amal or "Hope" probe was launched from Japan. It remains on its way to Mars. Amal is set to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since the country's formation. In September that year, Amal will start transmitting Martian atmospheric data, which will be made available to the international scientific community, officials say.

A successful mission to the moon would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space. It sent its first astronaut to the International Space Station last year. The UAE also has set a goal to build a human colony on Mars by 2117.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Amal movement "surprised" by Macron accusations

Lebanons Amal movement expressed surprise on Tuesday over accusations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the Shiite party triggered the collapse of talks to form a new government.Prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib quit on Saturday...

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats spread across 12 states will be held on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said Tuesday, but did not announce at this stage by-elections to seven assembly constituencies in four others s...

Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan leads the way from self-transformation to self-reliance

New Delhi India, September 29 ANIDigpu Siddhi philanthropic Foundation, a charitable Non-Profit Organization led by Meenaa Mahaajjan is devoted towards creating a progressive society and prosperous nation. All social initiatives under the l...

Akshay Kumar announces wrap on Scotland shooting schedule of 'Bell Bottom'

By sharing an all-smiles picture with the films team, Megastar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced wrap on Glasgow shooting schedule for his upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom. The Good Newwz actor posted a picture on social media featuring hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020