Breakthrough in COVID-19 Pandemic: Neutral Atom Launches Spectra360, a UV Tower Disinfectant

- The company said Spectra360 is a chemical-free disinfectant method and a UV-based sanitizing light that claims to kill 99% germs including SARS CoV-2/COVID-19, DNA viruses and RNA viruses, within minutes. MUMBAI, India, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutral Atom, a home automation start-up, announced its launch of Spectra360, a UV sanitizing and disinfecting tower. Spectra360 is certified by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (Certificate No - CSIO/20-21/YV-C/051a).

The company has always adopted a consumer-centric approach to fulfil home and industrial automation requirements. The company intends to scale up its production further given the current Coronavirus pandemic. While cleaning room reduces risk of infections, spraying harmful disinfectant can cause irritation. But Spectra360 meets safety features. It is totally safe for children and pets with zero side-effects. As an aspiring start-up, the company has addressed the survival of the Coronavirus, DNA virus and RNA virus on surfaces. Spectra360 has 99.9% kill rate of viruses and germs. This has been verified by microbiological test on site and also tested by CSIR. Spectra360 efficiently prevents cross infection in high-risk areas like Hotels, Hospitals, Factories and Offices. This is the fastest way to disinfect as it kills microbes in few minutes for a room size of 16 x 16 ft. It is completely free of any chemicals and guarantees 100% safety as it leaves behind no residue. It doesn't leave any toxic fumes in the environment. It is easy to use with smartphone app and can be operated through android devices. Unlike other UV disinfectant equipment, its built-in Passive IR (PIR) Sensor ensures that it's unquestionably safe for everyone.

Anyone coming in the vicinity of device, sensors detect and automatically pauses the device to ensure human safety from exposure to UV-C Irradiance. Zero recurring cost for chemicals is yet another best feature of Spector360. This equipment can be controlled by Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi enabled smart device. Its easy-to-use interface ensures using device is easy for all the users. Elaborating on the launch, Neutral Atom CEO & Founder Amit More, COO & Co-Founder Amit Dalvi said, "India crossing 5 million coronavirus cases clearly indicates people are bringing infection to their homes and offices with purchased goods and everyday objects like mobiles, wallets, electronic gadgets, food items, currency and credit/debit cards. In short, these objects are difficult to sanitize or disinfect with the help of alcohol based sanitizers or with baking soda solution." "It is the need of the hour to develop UV disinfectant equipment that controls the coronavirus pandemic. And our Spectra360 compliments the immediate and long-term need for safety with ease. This is something that next generation would require. It's as necessary as having an AC in ATMs, corporate offices, hospitals or restaurants," they added.

With the global UV disinfection equipment market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025, Spectra360 is certain to prosper in this industry. The market is revolutionized by masks for protection. With this growth, Neutral Atom has initiated conversation with investors to raise funds for scaling up their operations, expanding their production units to grow and come up with long-life plan. Since their UV disinfectant tower is made for DNA and RNA viruses as well, they can sustain in this booming market even after this Coronavirus pandemic. Upcoming Features: With the Spectra360 app, there would be an option to switch the disinfectant equipment on and off. Also, an option for count-down timer for 15 minutes would also be there. It will switch off automatically after 15 minutes. It enables to schedule as well. For instance, schedule it for the clinic by 8:30 AM according to the working days.

About Neutral Atom Neutral atom started with home automation projects and then moved on to industrial products. They made indigenous dishwasher control boards, customized control boards for industrial washer and dryers, printing mills. Now in COVID-19 situation, they have introduced Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) which is considered a promising method to reduce the intensity of spread of the Coronavirus. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307008/Neutral_atom_Logo.jpg PWR PWR