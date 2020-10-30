Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech slide hits Wall St as coronavirus cases spiral

Communication services got a boost from a 4.4% jump in shares of Alphabet Inc after the Google parent beat estimates for quarterly sales as businesses resumed advertising. "There is a big selloff in those big tech names because they didn't live up to the hype and people are really worried about next week's election," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:28 IST
US STOCKS-Tech slide hits Wall St as coronavirus cases spiral

Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Friday, dragged down by a slide in shares of tech heavyweights following their quarterly results, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood. The three main indexes were on course for their worst week since March on prospects of wider COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, while surging cases in the United States pushed hospitals to the brink of capacity.

The CBOE volatility index held at a 20-week high ahead of the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesday. "We're two market days away from Election Day and people want to make sure that they're not completely caught off guard," said Pete Santoro, a Boston-based equity portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle.

Apple Inc tumbled about 5.5% after it posted the steepest drop in quarterly iPhone sales in two years due to the late launch of new 5G phones. Amazon.com Inc fell 4.7% after it forecast a jump in costs related to COVID-19, while Facebook Inc shed 5.7% as it warned of a tougher 2021.

Tech and consumer discretionary sectors posted the steepest percentage declines. Communication services got a boost from a 4.4% jump in shares of Alphabet Inc after the Google parent beat estimates for quarterly sales as businesses resumed advertising.

"There is a big selloff in those big tech names because they didn't live up to the hype and people are really worried about next week's election," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. President Donald Trump has consistently trailed Democratic challenger Biden in national polls for months, but polls in the most competitive states have shown a closer race.

At 12:32 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 239.82 points, or 0.90% to 26,419.29, the S&P 500 lost 41.73 points, or 1.26% to 3,268.38 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 237.30 points or 2.12% to 10,948.30. The third-quarter earnings season is past its halfway mark, with about 86.2% of S&P 500 companies topping earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Overall, profit is expected to fall 10.3% from a year earlier.

Twitter Inc slumped about 20% after the micro-blogging site added fewer users than expected and warned the U.S. election could impact ad revenue. AbbVie Inc gained 4.3% after the drugmaker raised its full-year profit forecast, bolstered by signs of recovery in demand for its Botox injection.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.3-to-1 ratio, while on Nasdaq, a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and one new low, whereas the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 76 new lows.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Software engineer goes missing, Ghaziabad police register abduction case

The Sihani Gate police registered a case of abduction after a software engineer went missing three days ago, an official said on Friday. According to police, Prag Ghosh 46, a resident of Palm Court Society in Raj Nagar extension, had gone m...

Revocation of Kamal Nath's star campaigner status: Cong to move SC

The Congress on Friday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commissions decision to revoke the star campaigner status of its senior leader Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to the develop...

European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes

Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal selloff in March, as a new round of coronavirus lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economi...

Reliance Retail pre-tax profit falls 13.77 pc to Rs 2,009 cr in Sept quarter

Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 13.77 per cent fall in its pre-tax profit to Rs 2,009 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL had posted a pre-tax profit, or Ebitda earnings before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020