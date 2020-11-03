Vienna terror attack: PM Modi says India stands with Austria during this tragic time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was saddened by the dastardly terror attack in Vienna and asserted that India stands with Austria during this tragic time. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "India stands with Austria during this tragic time.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was saddened by the dastardly terror attack in Vienna and asserted that India stands with Austria during this tragic time. Five people died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described it as "an Islamist terror attack", according to media reports.
The Austrian Embassy here said that as a "precautionary measure", it will remain closed to the public until November 11. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
"India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said. Replying to Prime Minister Modi's tweet, Austrian Chancellor Kurz said, "Thank you very much for your kind words of solidarity and support! This means a lot to us in these difficult times. Austria will not be intimidated by such horrific acts of terror." "Together we will defend our open societies and democratic values," he said.
Efforts are being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education and our youth competitive: PM Modi.