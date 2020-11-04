Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter flags Trump campaign’s tweet for ‘premature claims of victory’ in South Carolina

Twitter, though, left alone a similar Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in Florida because, the company said, it included a nod to one of Twitter’s seven approved race callers. In a seeming acknowledgment of Twitter’s rules there, the campaign appended to its Florida victory tweet a note reading, “Source:@DecisionDeskHQ.” The US' biggest social media companies have in recent days said that so-called premature declarations of victory were one of their primary concerns headed into this fraught Election Day, especially on a night expected to be full of close contests across the country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:28 IST
Twitter flags Trump campaign’s tweet for ‘premature claims of victory’ in South Carolina
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter has pinned a warning on a Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in the battleground state of South Carolina, saying it was premature and not confirmed by official sources. A message under the tweet, in which the campaign trumpeted that Trump had won the Southern state, said "official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted," the Politico reported.

The action came even as multiple news outlets - including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and POLITICO - have similarly projected that President Trump will win the state, the report said. The tweet, said the social media giant, violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organisations. Twitter, though, left alone a similar Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in Florida because, the company said, it included a nod to one of Twitter's seven approved race callers.

In a seeming acknowledgment of Twitter's rules there, the campaign appended to its Florida victory tweet a note reading, "Source:@DecisionDeskHQ." The US' biggest social media companies have in recent days said that so-called premature declarations of victory were one of their primary concerns headed into this fraught Election Day, especially on a night expected to be full of close contests across the country. A final verdict on who wins the presidency could take days or weeks depending on how the vote-counting, recounts and assorted court battles play out.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Ele...

Bulgaria registers record-high daily COVID-19 cases

Bulgaria reported 4,041 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, official health data showed on Wednesday.The new cases were up from 2,427 reported on Tuesday in the country of 7 mill...

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, 'In God We Trust'

Mississippi will fly a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase In God We Trust, with voters approving the design on Tuesday. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired months ago as part of the national reckoning ov...

3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

Three people were killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said. The blast took place in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a dense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020