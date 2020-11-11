Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:35 IST
Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook Inc expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday. Facebook, which had announced the ban as part of measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on its site, had previously said the ban would last at least a week but could be extended.

"While multiple sources have projected a presidential winner, we still believe it's important to help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform," Facebook said in the email, seen by Reuters, which told advertisers to expect the pause to last another month though there "may be an opportunity to resume these ads sooner." As false claims about voting integrity multiply on social media, Alphabet Inc's Google also appears to be sticking with its post-election political ad ban, planned to last at least a week after polls closed on Nov. 3.

Facebook and Google declined to comment on the length of their ad pauses. A Google spokeswoman previously said the company would lift its ban based on factors such as the time needed for votes to be counted and whether there was civil unrest. The bans mean that the platforms are not currently accepting election ads ahead of the two U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia that could decide control of that chamber.

"It is driving us absolutely bonkers," said Mark Jablonowski, managing partner of DS Political, a digital firm that works with Democratic causes. "They're essentially holding the rest of the political process hostage," said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist, who said he thought the companies' concerns about ads on the election outcome did not require a blanket ban. "This is something that deserves a scalpel and they're using a rusty ax," he added.

Democratic digital strategists who spoke to Reuters this week said the companies' ad measures failed to combat a bigger problem: the organic spread of viral lies. Baseless claims about the election reverberated around social media this week as President Donald Trump continued to challenge the validity of the outcome, even as state officials reported no significant irregularities and legal experts cautioned he had little chance to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Extreme low temperature required to store Pfizer's COVID vaccine big challenge for India'

The extreme low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius required for storing a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer poses a big challenge for its delivery in a developing nation like India, especially in its smaller towns and rura...

COVID-19 claims one more life in Noida, death toll now 71

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday which pushed its death toll to 71, while the districts infection tally surged to 19,614 with 80 new cases, official data showed. Active cases came ...

Firecrackers banned to save lives: Gehlot

Urging people not to burst firecrackers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said their sale and use has been prohibited to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic. Firecrackers have been banned not in view of religion or fe...

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT up six-fold to Rs 70 cr

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020