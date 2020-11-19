Left Menu
Time for tech solutions that are designed in India, but deployed for the world: PM Modi

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:08 IST
Time for tech solutions that are designed in India, but deployed for the world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is time for tech solutions that are designed in India but deployed for the world, and the country is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. "India as a country is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global," he said.

Addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS2020) virtually, Modi said, India is at the sweet spot and it is time for tech solutions that are designed in India, but deployed for the world. Stating that his government's policy decisions are always aimed at liberalising the tech and innovations industry, Modi said, recently we have eased the compliance burden on the IT industry in various ways, besides we have always tried to engage with stakeholders in the tech industry and chart out future policy framework for India.

The Prime Minister also noted that today Digital India has become a way of life particularly for the poor, marginalised and for those in government. "Thanks to Digital India our nation has witnessed a more human-centric approach to development. Using technology on such a large scale had brought about several life changes for our citizens," he said.

Stating that his government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions, but it has made technology a key part of all schemes, Modi said, our governance model is technology first. "Through technology we have enhanced human dignity.

Millions of farmers receive monetary support in one click, at the peak of COVID lockdown it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance. The scale of this relief has few parallels," he added. Organised by the government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, Karnataka government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, and Software Technology Parks of India, the summit is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.

More than 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and different parts of the world, officials said. The event will have the participation of more than 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75 panel discussions and more than 50,000 participants every day, an official statement said.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

