Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED raids on Sarnaik's properties `politically motivated': Cong

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids on the properties of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik were "politically motivated", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged here on Friday. The ED on Wednesday arrested Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Sarnaik, in connection with its money laundering case against a security service provider company and others. Before that, the ED had launched searches at properties of Sarnaik on November 24 in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:37 IST
ED raids on Sarnaik's properties `politically motivated': Cong
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids on the properties of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik were "politically motivated", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged here on Friday. The ED on Wednesday arrested Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Sarnaik, in connection with its money laundering case against a security service provider company and others.

Before that, the ED had launched searches at properties of Sarnaik on November 24 in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane. In a statement, Sawant said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had in 2013 decided to give contracts for providing private security guards.

Tops Security Agency and some other companies got contracts from the MMRDA between 2014-2017 and again from 2017 to 2020, Sawant said. Stating that the BJP was in power in Maharashtra when the contracts were awarded to Tops Security Agency, Sawant asked why was the company awarded the contract again in 2017 if the earlier contract involved corruption, as alleged.

The Congress leader further claimed that since 2014 (after the BJP came to power at the Centre) there have been several instances of central agencies being used to bring down governments of opposition (non-BJP) parties. "The ED's action against Sarnaik is politically motivated and biased," he alleged.

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM visits Varanasi to review preparations for PM's visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited Varanasi and reviewed preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on on the occasion of Dev Dipawali on November 30. The chief minister visited the city...

Rahul Gandhi holds virtual meet with Bengal leaders to discuss Left-Cong alliance for 2021 polls

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held a virtual meeting with Bengal unit leaders and discussed various aspects of the partys alliance with the Left Front for 2021 Assembly elections. According to the state Congress leadership, ...

Travel agents in Mideast, Africa say UAE is blocking visas

Travel agencies in countries across the Middle East and Africa say the United Arab Emirates has temporarily halted issuing new visas to their citizens, a so-far unexplained ban on visitors amid both the coronavirus pandemic and the UAEs nor...

Vice President Naidu expected to chair SCO heads of government summit on Nov 30

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is expected to chair the Shanghai Cooperation Organisations SCO council of heads of government summit on November 30. It is learnt that the virtual summit is expected to focus on further strengthening trade, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020