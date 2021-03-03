Left Menu

Music video on Iranian app with US porn actress spurs probe

A music video on an Iranian entertainment app that includes an appearance by a US porn actress has prompted outrage among authorities who have launched an investigation, Iranian media reported Wednesday.The Iranian Rubika application was being investigated by officials after it published a brief teaser from the Tehran Tokyo music video by California-based Iranian pop singer Sasy, according to a report by the semiofficial ISNA news agency.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:44 IST
Music video on Iranian app with US porn actress spurs probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A music video on an Iranian entertainment app that includes an appearance by a US porn actress has prompted outrage among authorities who have launched an investigation, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

The Iranian Rubika application was being investigated by officials after it published a brief teaser from the "Tehran Tokyo'' music video by California-based Iranian pop singer Sasy, according to a report by the semiofficial ISNA news agency. The video includes an appearance by American pornographic actress Alexis Texas dancing.

Over the past few days, many Iranians on social media have criticised the app's distribution of the video because of its perceived negative impact on young people. The full length video was expected Wednesday. Sasy, or Sasan Yafteh, 32, is popular among teenagers in Iran. He worked as an underground singer before leaving Iran in 2009 and eventually landed in the US.

Sasy's videos are not authorized in Iran though many have shared them through social media. Under Iranian law, foreign-made music, even Persian language ones, need permission from authorities.

Under pressure from hard-liners, the Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram.

Many Iranians, especially youths, access social media through VPNs and proxies. Instagram and WhatsApp remain unblocked.

Hard-liners in the government have long viewed social messaging and media services as part of "soft war" by the West against the Islamic Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh abducted in Tirupati

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Mar 3 PTI A six-year-old boy from Chattisgarh was allegedly abducted from a bus-stand here while he was a few metres away from his parents, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place at Alipiri on February 27 ...

Reports: Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protesters

At least 33 protesters were killed by Myanmar security forces on Wednesday, the highest number since a February 1 military coup, according to a compilation of local reports.The data, mostly from local media and Facebook postings, was compil...

ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel.The decision comes after the ...

Addverb Tech expects to grow business multifold to Rs 800 cr in next fiscal

Robotics company Addverb Technologies expects multifold growth in its business to Rs 800 crore in the next financial year on account of demand from both local and overseas departments.The company has invested over Rs 70 crore to set up a ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021