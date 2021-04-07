Nokia to upgrade AirFrame solutions with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable

Nokia will upgrade its AirFrame data center solutions with Intel's most advanced, highest performance data center processors - 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable - following its availability, the Finnish teleco said on Tuesday.

Designed for running demanding virtualized and cloud-native software workloads in the 5G era, Nokia's AirFrame data center solutions support network functionalities and address strict latency constraints to process huge data demands critical in delivering services with real-time responsiveness.

"This partnership highlights our continued commitment to ensuring our 5G portfolio is underpinned by best-in-class technology," said Pasi Toivanen, Head of Edge Cloud at Nokia.

The upgradation will provide superior speeds, data throughput and lower energy consumption to support Nokia's 5G AirScale Cloud RAN and 5G Cloud Core solutions. Nokia's AirScale Cloud Radio Access Network virtualizes radio functions to deliver ultra-low latency and high bit rates for demanding services whilst providing the flexibility to deliver scalability, agility and operational efficiency to meet the requirements demanded by 5G technologies.

Intel launched the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors on Tuesday. Built on the 10nm process technology, the new platform is claimed to deliver an average 46% percent increased performance and 74% faster AI performance compared with the previous generation.

The new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors also utilize advanced security capabilities to protect data and application code with Intel Software Guard Extension (Intel SGX) and Intel Crypto Acceleration. The processors are optimized for modern workloads running in both on-premise and distributed multicloud environments.

"Through our continued collaboration with Nokia, AirFrame will take advantage of the enhanced capabilities offered by the latest generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors and our platform ingredients including Ethernet adapters and accelerators, giving operators a high performance and optimized solution that can scale across their network workloads from core to edge," commented Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager of Intel's Wireless Access Network Division.