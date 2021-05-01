Samsung Galaxy M32 expected to launch in India soon; clears BIS certification

Samsung's upcoming smartphone - the Galaxy M32 - which will succeed last year's Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s has reportedly been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch in India.

As per a screenshot shared by popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the Galaxy M32 has the model number SM-M325F, similar to the one spotted on Geekbench yesterday.

According to the Geekbench listing, the SM-M325FV, believed to be the Galaxy M32, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset (MT6769V/CT) paired with at least 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 OS.

The device has scored 361 points in the single-core test and 1,254 points in the multi-core test.

#SamsungGalaxyM32 4G (AKA Galaxy A32 4G) spotted on geekbench.Samsung wants to lead renaming market 🤣🤣🤣-Mediatek Helio G80-6GB Ram-Android 11 https://t.co/ptTgmspEQ8 pic.twitter.com/CnEFbnkgJo — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 30, 2021

Further, as per recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to come with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging capability. The fingerprint sensor will be placed under the display.

In terms of design, the upcoming Galaxy M32 is said to look a lot like the Galaxy A32 4G which debuted in India in February 2021.