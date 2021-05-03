SIA seeks implementation of satellite-based asset tracking for oxygen, medical resources

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:29 IST
The Satcom Industry Association of India (SIA) has approached Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to use real-time communication for essential supply chain for COVID-19 resources. In the letter written to the Health Minister, the SIA has informed that the current day scenario in the country makes it critical for COVID patients to receive supply of virtual medical advice, medicines and oxygen in time.

''Satellite based asset tracking system is unique, first for its ubiquitous coverage, second it digitizes the entire supply chain with zero blind spots. The two-way communication helps keep the command and control glitch free,'' SIA-India Director General Anil Prakash said in a statement. SIA-India in the letter to the Health Minister has said that space technology makes it possible to track convoys wherever they go and to schedule alerts in the event of anomalies occurring, which the drivers themselves can also receive, to enable them to react as quickly as possible. SIA-India has requested the government to speedily implement the use of satellite based asset tracking systems to help save thousands of lives who are struggling under the current pandemic.

