Nokia to modernize VEON's core network throughout Georgia

VEON, a global provider of connectivity and digital services, has selected Nokia to modernize the core network of its mobile operator - Beeline - throughout Georgia and to strengthen customer services, network performance and security.

The deployment is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021, Nokia said in an official release on Tuesday.

"Modernizing our core network in Georgia with Nokia reflects our strong partnership and will enhance our capabilities to deliver superior customer experience on Beeline Georgia's 4G networks and help us prepare the groundwork for 5G technologies of the future," said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

For the network upgradation, Beeline Georgia has selected Nokia's Home Location Register (HLR), a critical core component, given its role as the repository for storing subscriber data like phone numbers and user location information. The network modernization will provide the operator with the necessary adaptability, preparedness and potency to meet the demand for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced 4G services while enabling 5G capabilities of the future.

In addition, the upgrade will help future-proof Beeline's 4G network, which currently serves 63% of Beeline Georgia's customers and reaches 90% of the country's population.

Nokia will also provide solutions from its Cloud Packet Core (CPC) and Standalone Core portfolio. Nokia's CPC products including the Cloud Mobile Gateway and Cloud Mobility Manager appliance solutions will enable Beeline to rapidly launch 5G services without making significant changes to the network.

Commenting on this development, Mikko Lavanti, Vice President, Head of Central Europe & Central Asia, Nokia, said, "We are very pleased to help VEON with this important step in its digital transformation. Modernizing its core network will deliver a stronger, more responsive and more efficient customer experience and positions Beeline Georgia to move quickly to 5G once deployments get underway in the country."