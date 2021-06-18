Left Menu

Acsia Technologies joins hands with Basemark for developing software-defined car technology

18-06-2021
Technopark-based Acsia Technologies has announced their international collaboration with Finland-based company Basemark for their new partner programme titled 'Rocksolid Ecosystem.' Basemark, a leading provider of real-time software solutions and professional services for the automotive industry, has designed the new programme to create and nurture a strong network of players related to the software-defined car technology.

Acsia Technologies has joined the programme as one of the founding members and will work along 10 other leading international companies from the automotive industry in this program, a company press release said here.

Acsia Technologies, launched in 2014, has been associated with Basemark in developing technologies for the automotive industry.

''Autonomous cars are the future of the automotive industry. Through the programme, they are aiming to develop software for these cars and the companies partnered in the program have expertise in specific areas related to the industry. We will be specialising in the connected car segment and are excited to be part of the prestigious Rocksolid Ecosystem founding partner programme,'' said Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia Technologies.

Jijimon added that his company can be the perfect partner to Basemark as they have strong expertise for software development of connected, autonomous, shared and electrified automotive technologies.

''The programme brings a great opportunity for our engineers to work with a world-class, advanced automotive technology. As the 'Software-defined cars' are going to be the de facto standard of the future, it will result in generating more projects and employment opportunities,'' he said.

Basemark is committed to becoming a key player in the software-defined car market, and the support we are seeing from the industry is telling us we're going in the right direction, said TeroSarkkinen, Founder and CEO, Basemark, welcoming partnership with ACSIA.

Started in 2014, Acsia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is currently working on multiple core sectors of a 'software- defined car' ecosystem with world's leading carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers.

Their focus on quality processes and technology are helping the automotive companies in their transition from hardware-oriented cars to software-defined cars.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

