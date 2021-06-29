Niramai COVID screening solution gets funding from CDC Group

Deep-tech health startup Niramai Health Analytix on Tuesday said it has received research funding from CDC-UK for its new thermal screening solution. Niramai - which offers AI and thermal-imaging-based breast cancer screening tests - is an investee of Pi Ventures, a fund backed by the UK's development finance institution and impact investor CDC Group. Niramai FeverTest is a smart software that enables screening for COVID-19 symptoms in public places, using computer vision and AI to analyse and monitor crowd compliance to COVID-19 guidelines.

It had launched FeverTest screening product last year to help identify likely infected people at the entrances of workplaces, hospitals, educational institutions, residential communities and public places. These measures help to screen for symptoms of fever and respiratory illness before visitors enter public places, helping to control the spread of the virus. Analysing infrared and visual cameras across multiple hospitals, corporate offices and public places, the software offers an automated screening solution that can help control the community spread of COVID-19. “Niramai continues to help fight COVID using technology. The financial support from CDC has enabled us to successfully pilot our AI-enabled COVID screening product at IT tech parks, schools and some hospitals across Indian cities,” its founder and CEO Geetha Manjunath said in a statement.

Details about the quantum of funding received were not disclosed.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage nations, one of the key and persistent challenges that countries face has been tracking and controlling rapid community spread of the virus.

“Niramai FeverTest is a technology that will amplify the efforts to save lives, preserve public safety and reduce the economic impact of the pandemic in India,'' Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director (South Asia) at CDC Group, said.

Niramai's innovative solutions will complement the national response to combating COVID-19 and CDC is pleased that the technology can support India in meeting the challenge head-on, bolstering the country's steps toward bringing the pandemic under control, Nagarajan added.

The solution is being used by corporate sites of Morgan Stanley, Kotak Bank and multiple corporate parks of RMZ across India. FeverTest is also deployed in two major railway stations of Bengaluru in partnership with South Western Railways.

