China cyberspace administration says to remove 25 apps operated by Didi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:55 IST
China's cyberspace administration on Friday said it would remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi Global Inc from app stores, saying they used data that was illegally collected by the ride-hailing giant.
The apps in question include those for Didi's delivery service, camera device and finance services, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.
