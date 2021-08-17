AMTRON, Corsight AI and I-Sec partner to deliver facial recognition

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) has signed a tripartite MOU with Corsight AI, a leading Facial Recognition Technology provider, to establish a strong Facial Recognition Technology Development and Services portfolio along with setting up a Facial Recognition Center of Excellence (''FR-COE'') at Tech City, Guwahati. I-Sec will be a strategic partner of AMTRON in this venture. I-Sec along with its global partners is exclusively offering state-of-the-art emerging technologies and solutions across all sectors from defense to space technologies.

With this collaboration, AMTRON aspires to Provide Facial Recognition services, capacity development, research, and skilling services to the Government of India, State Governments and allied government organizations, and Public Sector Undertakings (''PSUs'') within India, against rapidly evolving demand for Facial Recognition Technology.

Commenting on the relationship, Mr. Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight AI, said, ''We are proud to be working with AMTRON and I-Sec, as we roll out the most advanced Facial Recognition Technology across the nation, to protect the public from harm and improve security and safety. Corsight AI software, which received top rankings by NIST and the Department of Homeland Security, is recognized as the market leader for both speed and accuracy, but also for privacy and ethical standards. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with these dynamic organizations. Our first task will be to build the Innovation Center at AMTRON'S prestigious offices and to engage with the client community to deliver real value and outcomes.'' MD, AMTRON, Shri M.K. Yadava, IFS MD, AMTRON said, ''In Government, there are lots of privacy-related issues which need to be addressed. AMTRON has collaborated with Corsight to mitigate all of these issues. The defense and aviation sector of India could highly benefit from this alliance and we could see a major change in secured data privacy models in near future with the integration of such robust technologies.'' ''I-Sec with AMTRON, as its eminent partner, aims towards the comprehensive and strategic development of Human Capital Intelligence, Training, Innovation Center across sectors is just the beginning of a very exciting journey, quotes Ms. Amita Singh, MD, I-Sec.

About Corsight AI Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivaled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more.

Corsight AI has recently been named 'SME of the Year' at the prestigious 2021 British Security Awards. This follows their recent award win at the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program 2021, as they secure gold in the ''Best Facial Recognition System'' category.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and the UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About I-Sec I-Sec is an exclusive strategic partner to AMTRON for emerging technologies and for creating a global strategic collaboration network at Tech City. I-Sec with AMTRON, as its eminent partner, aims towards the comprehensive development of Human Capital Intelligence, Training, Innovation Center across Cyber, Security, Defence (Land, Water, and Space), Forensics, and Space Exploration and Rocket Technologies, Electric Vehicles. Please visit https://www.isec.co.in/ for more information.

About AMTRON AMTRON is a Government of Assam undertaking and is the nodal agency of the Information Technology Department of the Government of Assam for implementing IT projects in the state. AMTRON has expertise in hardware, networks, software solutions, data centers, endpoint service delivery, training, and employment generation in the IT sector. AMTRON, not only has in-house capabilities to deliver products and services, but also has a well-knit network of franchisees, valued partners, and impaneled vendors to provide a host of value-added services. It is also one of the largest promoters of Free and Open Source Software in the country and has expertise in deploying low-cost enterprise-scale solutions on custom-built FOSS systems. Please visit http://www.amtron.in/ for more information.

