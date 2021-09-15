Latest N.Korea missile launches no immediate threat, U.S. military says
A pair of North Korean missile launches on Wednesday do not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," it said, referring to North Korea by its official name.
