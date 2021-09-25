Left Menu

Twitter to add Topics to Spaces, but with a limited start

Micro-blogging platform Twitter will now be bringing Topics to Spaces so that hosts can tag their Spaces with up to three relevant Topics.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:48 IST
According to The Verge, it's a small addition to start: there are only 10 Topics to choose from, limited to English, for some people on the Android app. Twitter has said it will expand to iOS and add more Topics and languages soon. The initial 10 Topics, Business and Finance, Music, Sports, Technology, Gaming, World News, Entertainment, Arts and Culture, Home and Family, and Careers, align with the ones that currently exist across Twitter, which people can choose to follow to get related content on their timelines.

Adding Topics to Spaces has brought it even closer to how Clubhouse works, with different topics to explore and clubs to join based around those topics. One of the nicer things about Twitter is finding people who share your possible niche interests, so it makes sense to add at least some of its Topics to Spaces.

Twitter has been steadily updating Spaces since it started testing late last year. In recent months, it's begun rolling out Ticketed Spaces and added more options for discoverability and moderation, as per The Verge. (ANI)

