Maha sets up committee on mobile phone towers

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced the setting up of a committee to streamline installation of mobile phone towers in cities and towns and finalize guidelines on access and restoration charges, an official said.

As per the government's order, the principal secretary of Urban Development Department (2) will be the head of the committee, while members will comprise personnel from the revenue, rural development, and information technology departments.

“The committee will decide on how to charge taxes on mobile towers set up in urban and rural areas, as well as on how to regularize towers that have been erected without taking prior permission. The committee is also expected to finalize guidelines for access charges and restoration charges. It will submit its report in 15 days,'' the official said.

