Sentinent Labs launches indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus

Sentient Labs on Thursday unveiled an indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in collaboration with CSIR-NCL and CSIR-CECRI.

The hydrogen fuel cell technology has been developed in collaboration with CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research)-NCL (National Chemical Laboratory) and CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute).

Sentient Labs, an R&D innovation laboratory, building on technologies incubated by KPIT Technologies Ltd, also indigenously designed and developed from ground up other key components like balance of plant, powertrain and battery pack, the company said in a statement.

''All of these components have been deployed on a 9-metre, 32-seater, air-conditioned bus. This is designed to provide a range of 450 km while utilising 30 kgs of Hydrogen,'' it said adding a modular architecture allows for changes in the design to suit requirements of range and operating conditions. Commenting on the achievement, Sentient Labs Chairman Ravi Pandit said, ''We are proud to launch an indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell power bus. A strong technical team along with CSIR-NCL worked on several technology components.'' Stating that this will go a long way in powering ''Hydrogen Mission, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and sustainable mobility'', he said, ''We envision that the solution will see wide-spread adoption powered by several partnerships. Our efforts will also be pivotal in enabling vehicle makers and suppliers to build a net-zero carbon path in India.'' According to Sentient Labs, the fuel cell utilises hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus with water being the only effluent from the vehicle and thereby making it ''possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation''. In comparison, a single diesel bus plying on long distance routes typically emits 100 tonnes of CO2 annually and there are over a million such buses in India, it added.

Recently, Sentient Labs had announced a technology that generates hydrogen directly from agricultural residues for use in fuel cell-powered vehicles. This technology adds to the line-up of efforts around sustainable mobility, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)