Cotelligent Launches New Cyber Warrior Centre of Excellence (COE) in Hyderabad

Visit from KTR to formally open the COE and overview from Cotelligent on how their #CyberWarriors initiative will create a supreme workforce of over 2000 cybersecurity professionals from Telangana HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotelligent- a TechDemocracy Company, one of the top providers of cybersecurity products and services, notably Identity and Access Management solutions set up a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Cybersecurity at Skyview, Hyderabad. The Centre of Excellence was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, Shri Mr. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), and the Secretary to the Department of IT, Government of Telangana, Shri Mr. Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of Mr. Srikiran Patibandla, Founder & CEO, Cotelligent and other leaders from the tech, IT, and cybersecurity industries from across the country. The #CyberWarriors initiative was also revealed, which is a one-of-a-kind effort to recruit, educate, train, and create a talent pool of cybersecurity experts to make Telangana the country's nerve centre for cybersecurity practice, innovation, and research. The Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity @Hyderabad will serve as the engineering and remote delivery hub of operations for TechDemocracy. It will play a key role in assisting businesses in managing cyber threats, compliance requirements, as well as serving as a focus for global cybersecurity innovation. Cotelligent intends to expand its workforce by 1000+ personnel over the next five years. Cotelligent will also work with the Telangana government through TASK to train and develop 2000+ #CyberWarriors through their Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, thereby cementing Cybersecurity as vital technical expertise coming out of Telangana. To support these goals, Cotelligent will be investing actively over the next 5 years for the #Cyber Warrior initiative. Cotelligent's Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity @ Skyview Hyderabad: Cotelligent's Centre for excellence for Cybersecurity @ Skyview, Hyderabad is spread in about 20,000 sq. ft area with a capacity to house over 500 employees and staff. The office space significantly incorporates multiple collaboration and brainstorming spaces located throughout the premises with an Innovator-themed layout. It witnesses the conceded open-air and high vaulted rooms that blend cubicle workspaces with break-out zones and relaxation spaces. The numerous meeting and breakout rooms with bright, multi-colored décor, with playful furniture like bean bags, swing chairs, quiet-space alcoves, etc. is perfect for employee collaboration sessions. Subsequently, the eye-feast walls and rooms are adorned with aspirational-themed artwork that will encourage employees. A large, centrally placed amphitheatre, with multi-tier seating, is perfect for guest speaker sessions and company events. The centre is planned to create stimulating dialogue and emit disruptive innovations & solutions for cybersecurity for different businesses. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srikiran Patibandla, Founder & CEO, Cotelligent – a TechDemocracy company said, ''As more businesses move on the cloud, Data security and identity access management are emerging the critical requirements for enterprises. More enterprises are identifying cybersecurity as a critical investment area. TechDemocracy with over two decades of expertise, and the ability to deliver customized solutions is well poised to serve the global customers with their IT requirements. The Centre for Excellence for Cybersecurity in India will serve as the engineering and remote delivery centre of operations for the Global clientele for TechDemocracy. The Cotelligent team in India will leverage the best practices across consulting delivery and software tools like Intellicta, which has been developed by the Cotelligent team based here in Hyderabad, to provide senior business decision-makers to evaluate the in-depth effectiveness of their cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance programs.'' He further added, ''We are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Telangana in the digital transformation, data management, and security services for the state. As our contribution towards the cause, we will play a pivotal role in training and developing #CyberWarriors, to help the state pioneer the Cybersecurity transformation in the country.'' A Cyber Symposium was organized by Cotelligent in association with Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad - a DSCI company, a NASSCOM initiative, to bring perspectives on Cyber Security from leading experts in the industry. About Cotelligent – a TechDemocracy company Cotelligent India Pvt Ltd. is a framework-driven consulting organization providing unique solutions and services to companies addressing the challenges in the Cybersecurity domain. The company was established in 2003, as a group company of TechDemocracy LLC, a 20+-year-old global cybersecurity software and services solutions firm. Cotelligent provides advisory and integration services across the areas of identity and access management (IAM); governance, risk, and compliance (GRC); application security assessment; data protection and privacy; integrated threat management; and continuous risk assessment. Intellicta is the company's flagship product platform and framework-driven solution-agnostic approach help organizations optimize their entire IT stack. Cotelligent is a proven leader in global IT services, known for its digital advisory solutions, and implementation services. It provides core offshore engineering and solution delivery besides serving as the sales entity for TechDemocracy in India.

Cotelligent operates a state of art Cyber Warrior Centre of Excellence (COE) in Hyderabad, Telangana. The company has over 300 employees across the globe and is also expanding its presence in India and has established one of the most innovative technology workspaces here at The Skyview centre in Hyderabad. Over the years Cotelligent has emerged as a major global provider of IT services, solutions, and products, assisting clients in areas that affect and redefine their businesses. Cotelligent's worldwide offshore infrastructure and network of offices enables customers to provide holistic, multi-service delivery in important market verticals such as financial services, healthcare, utilities, and higher education.

