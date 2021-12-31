TCIL presents dividend cheque of Rs. 211.10million to Telecom Secretary

Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) presented a dividend cheque of Rs. 211.10 Million to Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairman DCC &Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

Since its inception, TCIL has been a profit making Company continuously. TCIL has paid dividend of Rs. 2678.60 Million to Govt. till 2020-21 on Government's initial investment in equity of Rs. 3 Million. Rs.160 Million was further infused during 2015-16. The group and standalone networth of the company are Rs. 9595.1 Million and Rs.6111 Million respectively as on 31st March, 2021.

In 2020-21, TCIL achieved standalone revenue and profit after tax of Rs.17492.90 Million and Rs.527.70 Million respectively.

TCIL established in August, 1978, is a Mini Ratna Category – I Status Company under the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications. Government of India holds 100% of its share capital. TCIL is a prime engineering and consultancy company. TCIL undertakes projects in all fields of Telecommunications, IT, and Civil construction in India and abroad. TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across globe.

Overseas operations of the Company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal etc. in addition to Pan Africa e-Vidya Bharti &Arogya Bharti Network project operating in more than 15 African countries and more African Countries are likely to join.

The Company is also executing high value Govt. of India prestigious projects of Rural ICT for Department of Posts, Defence, Navy OFC Projects, APSFL, Telengana Fiber, BBNL VSAT and Eklavya School.

(With Inputs from PIB)