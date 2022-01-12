Rallying-Defending motorcycle champion Benavides out of Dakar Rally
Argentine rider Kevin Benavides ended the defence of his Dakar Rally title on Wednesday when his KTM motorcycle broke down on the 10th stage in Saudi Arabia and he retired from the event. Benavides won last year's Dakar on a Honda, becoming the first South American to win the event in the motorcycle category. The rally, now in its 44th edition, ends in Jeddah on Friday.
Argentine rider Kevin Benavides ended the defence of his Dakar Rally title on Wednesday when his KTM motorcycle broke down on the 10th stage in Saudi Arabia and he retired from the event. The 33-year-old had been fifth overall, some 10 minutes behind his Austrian teammate and overnight leader Matthias Walkner.
Organizers said Benavides stopped 133km into the 375km special stage between Wadi Ad Dawasir and Bisha with a mechanical problem that he was unable to fix. Benavides won last year's Dakar on a Honda, becoming the first South American to win the event in the motorcycle category.
The rally, now in its 44th edition, ends in Jeddah on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakar Rally
- Dakar
- Argentine
- Jeddah
- Saudi Arabia
- Austrian
- Honda
- Matthias Walkner
- South American
ALSO READ
Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to join US Company owned by Trump supporter - reports
Daily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE
Austrian Holocaust survivor 'Mrs. Gertrude' dies at 94
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia relations strained in recent years