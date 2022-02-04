Left Menu

Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off

Another likely winner is Li Ning as it also looks to build on the Olympics and a broader trend among mainland consumers to be more health-conscious. Shares of ANTA, an official sportswear partner of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games and Paralympics Winter Games, rose as much as 5.2% to HK$122.60, their highest since Jan. 25 and set for the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 20.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-02-2022
Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  China
  • China

Shares of China's home-grown sports brands such as ANTA Sports jumped more than 5% on Friday as the world's third most valuable sportswear maker is expected to be a big winner from the Beijing Winter Olympics as the games kick-off. Another likely winner is Li Ning as it also looks to build on the Olympics and a broader trend among mainland consumers to be more health-conscious.

Shares of ANTA, an official sportswear partner of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games and Paralympics Winter Games, rose as much as 5.2% to HK$122.60, their highest since Jan. 25 and set for the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 20. ANTA also owns brands such as Fila, Salomon, and Descente.

Smaller rival Li Ning jumped as much as 6.6% to HK$80.35, the highest since Jan. 26, and set for the biggest daily percentage rise since Nov. 3. "The Winter Olympics is a new stimulus for China's sports brands and ANTA and Li Ning, as the industry leaders are set to benefit from a robust prospect for the segment going forward," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

"Their current valuation, after adjustment, also provides a good entry point for bargain hunting." The Beijing Olympics officially opens on Friday, an occasion that Chinese President Xi Jinping said will be streamlined, safe and splendid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

