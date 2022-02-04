Simplifying Cloud for all, Rapyder reaches a key milestone in its journey; celebrates its 5th anniversary this month

- Looks forward to strengthen its capabilities and market reach in digital transformation and managed cloud services markets BANGALORE, India, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyder Cloud Services and Solutions, an established player in the cloud-tech space and the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year 2021, offers end-to-end Cloud solutions across different industry verticals. Today, Rapyder celebrates its 5th anniversary in business, a significant milestone, having successfully served customers and looking forward to future opportunities.

Rapyder's service offering include applications and infrastructure migrations to the cloud, consulting and architecture services, DevOps and Managed Services where the organisation exhibits a high-level cloud competency across these services. Rapyder continues to build on its technological capabilities to serve its rapidly growing customers in the space. Since the beginning of its operations, Rapyder has achieved 114 Certifications, with over 3,400 VMs managed and more than 4,000 VMs launched and migrated across these years. The organisations today, has more than 125 Managed Service Clients as well.

Rapyder recently won the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year 2021 Award at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Summit Online in India. The organisation closed the year 2021 at over 200 percent growth in business and more than a 100 percent growth in employee count. The organisation recently launched two new offerings on AWS marketplace, which include, DevOps with Control Tower and Digital User Engagement and Analytics with Pinpoint. Rapyder has also in place, a major ramp-up plan to add 200 Cloud Experts to its team in this year.

Reflecting on being in business for five years, Amit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Rapyder Cloud Solutions, remarked, ''We at Rapyder are proud of what we have achieved over the last five years, as it indicates that our partners and customers believe in the value our team delivers. The steadfast support they have shown over the years is very commendable and I take this opportunity to express our team's gratitude as we celebrate this significant milestone, together.'' Rapyder's growth reflects the robust business and financial performance year-on-year, in addition to maintaining the customer retention rate which is very high. Its proven track record further reinforces the organisation's commitment to its customers and their constantly changing requirements. The expert team at the organisation enables its customers to overcome all complicated cloud-related challenges effectively and at a faster rate as well. Rapyder's clients span across education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, financial services and other industry verticals.

About Rapyder Rapyder is an agile, precise, and innovative company that offers end-to-end cloud solutions across industry verticals. With headquartered in Bengaluru, it works with a clear vision to help organizations achieve their business goals, leveraging technologies best suited for them. Rapyder has extensive experience applying its cloud services to enable operational efficiencies across Cloud Migration, DevOps Automation, App Modernization, Cost Optimization, and NextGen Managed Services.

