Russia's 'playbook' for Ukraine has begun, UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:24 IST
Representative image
Britain has seen intelligence that suggests Russia is planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan has, in effect, already begun, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

"The intelligence we are seeing suggests that Russia intends to launch an invasion and that President Putin's plan has already begun," the spokesman told reporters.

"We're seeing seen elements of the Russian playbook that we would expect to see in certain situations, starting to play out in real time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

