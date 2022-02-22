Left Menu

Kremlin says it hopes Donbass recognition will restore calm; still open to diplomacy

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:27 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it hoped Russia's recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent would help restore calm and that Moscow remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he was unable to say if Russian forces had already entered the two separatist regions that are often referred to simply as the Donbass.

He said a decision to send in forces would depend on how the situation developed.

