UPS and FedEx halting shipments to Russia and Ukraine

U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, two of the world's largest logistics companies, have said they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion of its neighbor. Meanwhile, German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL said it had temporarily suspended shipments to and from Ukraine and was avoiding Ukrainian airspace for its global operations.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 03:53 IST
U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, two of the world's largest logistics companies, have said they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Meanwhile, German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL said it had temporarily suspended shipments to and from Ukraine and was avoiding Ukrainian airspace for its global operations. Both inbound and outbound services have been suspended to Ukraine, as well as deliveries to destinations in Russia, UPS and FedEx said in online statements seen on Sunday.

Both Atlanta-based UPS and Memphis-headquartered FedEx had said on Feb. 24 that they were suspending services to Ukraine in light of the invasion. It was unclear if both firms continue to use Russian airspace as part of their general operations. Neither responded immediately to requests for comment.

DHL's statement did not mention if its operations in Russia had been amended, and follow-up questions seeking clarification were not immediately answered.

