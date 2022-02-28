Religare Broking launches ‘Pre Apply LIC IPO’ app to open DEMAT account & register for upcoming public issues

Religare – Pre Apply IPO App: A one stop investment app! Mumbai, 28 February 2022: Religare Broking Limited today announced the launch of Religare – Pre-Apply LIC IPO App which will be a one-stop app to open a DEMAT Account & share intent for pre-applying for LIC IPO. Even before the public announcement of the LIC IPO, the investors can share their interest in the upcoming LIC IPO and get instant mobile notification, SMS and Email communication as soon as the IPO opens up for the public subscription.

All types of investors, including existing LIC policy holders and the first time investors can register their interest for LIC IPO by filling up their name, email and mobile number. All those who will login through ‘Religare Pre Apply LIC App’ and open DEMAT account can access their account from mobile app, website or browser and enjoy the exclusive welcome benefits such as free brokerage for first 30 days, 1 paisa brokerage across all segments, Rs 10000 discount vouchers from retail partner websites, free AMC along with full service broking benefits such as research ideas and reports. The customer can also opt for Elite plan for premium broking services.

Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Religare Broking said: “Digitalization has radically changed every sector of financial services including stock broking. By launching exclusive app for IPO applications, Religare Broking is making it easy for the first time traders and investors to participate in capital markets. This is going to act as a one-point investment app for those who want to invest in the LIC shares, but do not know where to begin. A single window for opening DEMAT Account and option to invest in LIC IPO will help the investors get notification on their smart phone and get ready for pre applying.” Gurpreet Sidana, COO, Religare Broking said: “Religare Broking believes in offering simplified trading solutions to its investors. We have built Religare Pre-Apply LIC IPO App to help investors invest in the upcoming IPOs seamlessly. Innovation and customer satisfaction is our top priority and we will continue to build solutions for improving customer experience. The app will improve user experience by offering one-click intent registration for IPO pre application.” What can you do with Religare – Pre-Apply LIC IPO App? • You can open a free zero brokerage Religare Broking Demat account in just 10 minutes and be ready to pre-apply for upcoming IPOs.

• You get all IPO-related information like IPO Company Name, IPO Issue Dates, IPO Offer Price, IPO Details, IPO Issue Size, IPO Listing Exchange, IPO Market Lot, etc.

• You can pre-apply for IPOs including LIC IPO and ensure you are one step ahead of the rest.

• You do not want to miss out on the opportunity of participating in LIC IPO. The app will share LIC IPO Issue details like launch date, price and lot size and more.

• You can download the Religare Pre Apply IPO app from Android Playstore and open a Demat Account in 10 minutes with Religare Broking. Religare Broking is a full service broking house with three decades of experience in stock markets and other investment products. Currently Religare Broking is servicing over 1 million plus DEMAT Account Holders with a network of more than 1100+ branches and business partners across 400+ cities in the country. With Religare Broking you can invest in a bouquet of investment products such as Equity, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, NPS, and more. About Religare Broking Ltd. (RBL): Religare Broking Ltd. (RBL) is one of the leading securities firms in India serving over 10 lakh clients across both Online and Offline platforms. With an extensive footprint that extends all over the country; Religare Broking offers services in Equity, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, NPS and Depository services. Religare Dynami, is one of the most advanced mobile trading applications in the market today, with guest login facility for new investors. The company has also been certified as the Great Place to Work Organization recently which in itself is an evidence of excellent work culture and employee inclusion policies of the organization. A member of the NSE/ BSE and a depository participant with NSDL and CDSL, Religare Broking also offers TIN facilitation & PAN facility at selected branches – a unique service to help an individual with PAN, TAN and TDS/TCS return related requirements.

