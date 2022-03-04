China industry ministry tells rare earths companies not to hoard amid surging prices

China's industry ministry said on Friday that instructed rare earth companies including China Rare Earth Group, China Northern Rare Earth Group, and Shenghe Resources not to speculate or hoard the products amid soaring prices.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also urged them to promote a mechanism to bring prices back to a reasonable range.

