Left Menu

China industry ministry tells rare earths companies not to hoard amid surging prices

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:02 IST
China industry ministry tells rare earths companies not to hoard amid surging prices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's industry ministry said on Friday that instructed rare earth companies including China Rare Earth Group, China Northern Rare Earth Group, and Shenghe Resources not to speculate or hoard the products amid soaring prices.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also urged them to promote a mechanism to bring prices back to a reasonable range.

Also Read: China reports 35 new local COVID-19 cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022